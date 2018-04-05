

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Thursday, services PMI data is due from Italy. Final PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is set to publish Eurozone final composite PMI.



Ahead of these reports, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro recovered against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.2257 against the greenback, 131.30 against the yen, 1.1789 against the franc and 0.8718 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX