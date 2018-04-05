Data indexing company announces additions to leadership team as part of growth initiative following announcement of Series A closure

GeoSpock - the extreme-scale data indexing platform that provides analytics, builds insight, and enables predictions across space and time today announced the appointment of Ian Hammond as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Simon Peace as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Following the recent closure of a Series A funding round which saw GeoSpock secure an additional $6.6 million (£5 million), bringing the total amount raised to $13.3 million (£9.25 million) the data visualisation company is expanding its C-suite team to bolster skills and expertise in the finance and operations teams, as part of its aggressive global growth strategy.

Hammond, who brings more than 15 years' experience in leadership roles spanning telco, media, and tech verticals, will lead the operations function helping to deliver and support its suite of technical solutions to GeoSpock customers. He previously held the position of SVP of Technology Operations at TomTom and, more recently, C-level positions within central government and a UK-based procurement technology SME.

Bringing more than 20 years' experience to the business, Peace's expertise was gained in strategic finance leadership positions that extend across a number of industries such as biotech, healthcare, pharma, telecoms, green-tech, and financial services. He will focus on developing the finance function at GeoSpock, preparing the business for future rounds of funding and expansion. Peace is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, and of the Finance and Tax Advisory Committee of the UK Bio Industry Association.

Richard Baker, CEO at GeoSpock, comments: "We are delighted that Ian and Simon have joined as part of our growing team. I look forward to working alongside them to accelerate the delivery of GeoSpock's corporate vision and helping the team deliver even better services to our global clients."

GeoSpock aims to become the de facto processing engine at the heart of next-generation infrastructure including smart cities and the Internet of Everything (IoE) as well as powering future mobility applications, including the management of autonomous vehicle fleets. The company's revolutionary data engine analyses extreme amounts of contextual data in sub-second response time.

About GeoSpock

GeoSpock provides a data integration platform, which visualises large amounts of contextual data in milliseconds. Its architecture has the ability to analyse trillions of geospatial and temporal data points in sub-second response time with its high performance, cloud-based services infin8, illumin8, and extrapol8. Conceived by Dr Steve Marsh while reading for his PhD in Computer Science at Cambridge University and founded as a business in 2013. GeoSpock is the future of big data management, providing extreme-scale, high volume-ingest, ease of use, and interactive results. Learn more at www.geospock.com.

