Alma Announces Launch of Its New Hands-Free Body Contouring Solution, 'Accentuate', Delivering Visible, Lasting Results While Improving Clinic's ROI

Accentuate will be presented at the 16th Aesthetic & Anti-aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monaco, Alma Booth V2

Alma, one of the top 5 global leaders of energy based medical and aesthetic solutionsannounces the launch of "Accentuate", its new hands-free body contouring solution, during AMWC 2018 in Monte-Carlo.

Adhering to the concept of "time is money", Alma recognizes the value of accomplishing more within a limited time frame, enabling practitioners to provide advanced, effective treatments while improving their clinic's ROI.

Accentuate kit, designed for body contouring and skin tightening, is comprised of two hands-free applicators and a complementary treatment mattress. The kit is available exclusively on Alma's Accent Prime platform, offering flexibility, multi-tasking and tailored treatments. Practitioners can position the applicators on the patient, define the treatment parameters and move on to additional practice engagements. Accentuate can be used on different treatment areas (abdomen, buttocks, thighs, etc.) with separate treatment protocols defined per each applicator.

Accentuate provides optimal results when used in a combined protocol with the UltraSpeed applicator. This synergetic combination of UniPolar Radio Frequency and Ultrasound technologies presents enhanced effectiveness and significantly improved results.

We, at Alma, consider patient's comfort and safety as important as efficacy. Accentuate is designed to meet all 3 criterias - comfort, safety & efficacy:

Accentuate distributes UniPolar RF-energy homogenously across the treated area in close proximity to the skin, yet without direct contact, thus ensuring efficacy while maintaining treatment safety

Throughout the treatment an internal cooling fan is continuously operated to ensure patient's comfortable is maintained at all times

Treatment temperature is continuously monitored and stabilized, ensuring treatment's safety even when the practitioner is not present

"Alma specializes in multi energy-sources deployment, combining the best of all worlds in Laser, Light, Radio Frequency and Ultrasound technologies. Accentuate is a great example of combined treatment efficacy and efficiency," Dr. Alex Britva, Alma's R&D EVP.

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radio Frequency and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments.

For more information visit the company's website: http://www.almalasers.com or contact Sivan Raz, Marketing & PR manager, via email at sivan.raz@almalasers.com or +972-54-2630020.