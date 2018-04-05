Healthcare Executives Throughout Europe Join CEO Forum to Learn, Share and Connect Around Lean Transformation

Catalysis today announced the creation of a new peer-to-peer network for healthcare senior executives. The new European CEO Forum is designed for hospital executives who are involved in organizational transformation using lean methodology. The European CEO Forum is organized and led by Helen Zak, president of International Strategy and Relations at Catalysis.

"We're excited to further our presence in Europe with the launch of the CEO Forum," said Zak, who, in 2015, launched and led a similar program for healthcare executives in the United States. "Lean transformations are hard work and you need the support of others on the same journey. The CEO Forum provides an ongoing program where senior executives can learn, share and connect with each other to move beyond individual learning to interdependent learning."

Founding members of the European CEO Forum include leaders from St. Antonius (The Netherlands), CHU UCL Namur (Belgium), Region Hovedstadens Psykiatri (Denmark), NHS Highland (Scotland), NHS Western Sussex (United Kingdom), University Hospital of Helsinki (Finland), NHS Berkshire Trust (United Kingdom), University Hospital of North Norway (Norway), and Spital Mannedorf AG (Switzerland).

Members of the European CEO Forum convene throughout the year to learn about tools, systems and principles that lead to a successful lean transformation. They receive feedback, reflect on progress made, and create and update plans developing themselves, their teams and their organizations.

"The European CEO Forum is the ideal program for senior executives who are focused on transforming their healthcare organizations," said Marianne Griffiths, CEO of NHS Western Sussex Hospitals, United Kingdom. "Sharing best practices and learning how to advance the lean transformation process is invaluable to our success. I'm pleased to be part of such a useful forum."

Some of the work and results already made by members of the CEO Forum will be showcased at the 4th Lean Healthcare Transformation Summit Europe, Oct. 9-10 in Amsterdam. To register or learn more about the Summit, visit https://createvalue.org/events-around-the-world/summit-eu/

About Catalysis

Catalysis inspires healthcare leaders and accelerates change. With a focus on experiential education, Catalysis helps healthcare leaders in the United States and Europe create transformative change designed around the patient, payment and incentives based on value and outcomes, and transparency of performance (quality and cost). Founded in 2008, Catalysis is a not for profit whose mission is to help create more healthcare value in the industry. Learn more at: createvalue.org and follow us on Twitter @hcvalue.

