Starting Sunday, April 8, Paris-based Peanuts fans and public art supporters will be treated to a striking, larger-than-life, abstract geometric Snoopy and Woodstock mural by acclaimed contemporary artist Nina Chanel Abney when her original work pops up unexpectedly on the façade of Le Citizen Hotel.

The mural is not only a nod to the special bond between American artist Charles M. Schulz and the French creative community, it's the kick-off for Phase One of the Peanuts Global Artist Collective:

A groundbreaking global public art initiative featuring wildly imaginative art by seven renowned artists who honor and riff on the iconic world of Peanuts in murals landing spontaneously on the streets of seven international cities this spring.

Sunday, April 8, 2018

(The mural will be on display for three months.)

Le Citizen Hotel

96 Quai de Jemmapes, 75010 Paris, France

Melissa Menta, Peanuts SVP and executive producer of this ambitious project.

Chanel Abney's signature, socially topical work is currently featured at the Palais de Tokyo.

The other artists include France's own Mr. A plus AVAF , FriendsWithYou , Tomokazu Matsuyama , Rob Pruitt , and Kenny Scharf

plus , , , , and Cities to follow the Paris debut include New York , Seoul , San Francisco , Berlin , Tokyo , and Mexico City

, , , , , and From the Flying Ace's countless adventures above French landscapes to Snoopy's fashionable, Paris-based sister Belle, Schulz frequently winked at his beloved France in his whimsical work, cultivating a deep connection with the country-and the Peanuts Global Artist Collective is the latest chapter in it!

