

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) Thursday announced that Vodafone UK has acquired 50 MHz of spectrum in the 3400 MHz band for mobile data services in Ofcom's auction for a total cost of 378.2 million pounds or 433.4 million euros.



Vodafone UK will use the 3400 MHz spectrum to deploy 5G services, enabling Gigabit speeds and lower latency to enhance applications including connected vehicles and robotics, industrial automated systems, and virtual and augmented reality.



The company said the spectrum acquired has a twenty-year term and is convertible to perpetual licences thereafter.



In London, Vodafone shares were trading at 199.94 pence, up 1.38 percent.



