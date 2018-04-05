XNT Limited: EXANTE doubles its business in 2017

The company's own capital now exceeds 50 million euros. In 2017, the number of clients has doubled. Such growth in business was prompted by rapid team expansion, launch of new cryptocurrency products and entry into new markets.

Malta (April 5, 2018)

Net growth

Last year the total number of EXANTE clients increased by 121%, which, in absolute terms, became the most powerful boost since the company's inception. Based on the audited financial statements for the year aggregated AUM* grew by 80% as compared to 2016, marking a new record for the company. Stakeholder equity increased by 40%.

New products

During 2017 EXANTE launched a new line of financial products in the cryptocurrency market. Among them are XAI altcoin index fund as well as various other funds focused on popular cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Monero, Ripple, Zcash and Dash. Thanks to the dramatic growth of Bitcoin price in 2016-2017, the Bitcoin Fund launched back in 2012 again became one of the most popular products offered by the company. Another unique product launched by EXANTE in 2017 is a debit card linked to a client's brokerage account. With it investors are able to use profits gained by trading of over 100,000 financial instruments at lightning speed.

Geographical expansion

In addition to offices in Malta, Cyprus, Latvia and Russia, last year EXANTE opened six new offices (including partners working under EXANTE brand) - in London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Kiev, Warsaw and Astana. On top of that, a Kazakh company First Qazaq launched a network of partnering offices to offer financial services under its own brand with EXANTE's support.

Public & Government Relations

In 2017 there were more publications featuring EXANTE than in all previous years combined. The total number of press pieces mentioning EXANTE and its experts approached 360, not including company press releases published by news agencies. In addition, the 100-year anniversary paper issue of Forbes Russia featured a page dedicated to EXANTE. The company's experts joined state workgroups on blockchain and cryptocurrencies in Malta and Kazakhstan. EXANTE supports the Il-Gardina charity project launched by the government of Malta. Through various channels and activities EXANTE has directly and indirectly supported Maltese local charities to the tune of 350,000 euros. Our experts addressed the TCDisrupt conference in Berlin, Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference in Malta, Baltic Honeybadger event in Riga and took part in other important international gatherings. EXANTE sponsored and judged the Warwick Investor League trading competition hosted by this top-tier British college.

Venture investments

To top it all off, in 2017, EXANTE has instituted its very own venture investment arm Exantech. The first startups backed by Exantech were Comino, that produces home GPU miners, and STASIS, that develops a technological platform used to create reserved cryptocurrencies. Both projects were successfully launched in the autumn of 2017. Comino miners got excellent reviews from Thenextweb, a leading European technological portal. Exantech's initial investment into Comino was $10,000,000.

chart_exante_en 3 (http://hugin.info/174426/R/2181844/842457.png)



