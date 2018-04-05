Jinzhou Yangguang Energy (Jinzhou Yangguang), a subsidiary of China's Solargiga Energy Holdings, has agreed to buy a 17.8% stake in Jinzhou Yangguang Motech Renewable Energy (Jinzhou Motech) from Motech Suzhou Renewable Energy for CNY 9.96 million (US$1.58 million), in a cash transaction.Jinzhou Yangguang already holds a 96% stake in Jinzhou Jinmao, which owns a 75.89% stake in the target company, which manufactures PV modules. Solargiga Energy's total stake in Jinzhou Motech will increase to 93.69% following Jinzhou Yangguang's purchase of the 17.8% stake. "The acquisition allows the group ...

