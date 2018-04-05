

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retails sales growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in February, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Retail sales climbed a calendar-adjusted 6.5 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 7.8 percent rise in January. The growth was forecast to decelerate to 7.2 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales also advanced 6.5 percent in February from a year earlier.



Sales of non-food products grew 8.5 percent annually in February and those of food, drinks and tobacco went up by 3.8 percent.



