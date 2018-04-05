

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group Plc (BT_A.L, BT) announced Thursday that it has secures 40MHz of 3.4GHz spectrum suitable for 5G services, strengthening EE's mobile network leadership. The spectrum was won at 302.6 million pounds, prior to any assignment round payment.



The company noted that EE mobile network is already delivering 4G services to 90% of the UK geography, while new 3.4GHz spectrum allows 5G plans to be put in motion.



Marc Allera, CEO of BT's Consumer Division, said, 'The acquisition of 40MHz of 3.4GHz spectrum positions us well for our launch of future 5G services and consolidates our position as one of the world's leading providers of communications services. With this outcome, we'll continue to roll out the fastest 4G service to consumers and businesses across the UK...'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX