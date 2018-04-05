FTSE 250 home emergency repairs business HomeServe said on Thursday that its full-year adjusted pre-tax profit should be in line with market expectations following "another strong year". Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year to the end of March 2018 is expected to meet market expectations of between £135m and £142m and surpass the previous year's £112.4m. The group said total customers rose to 8.4m from 7.8m, while the retention rate was steady at 82%. All businesses traded as expected in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...