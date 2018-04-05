German manufacturing sector orders edged higher last month, boosted by orders from within the single currency bloc, but nevertheless fell short of analysts' expectations. Total factory orders rose by 0.3% month-on-month (consensus: 1.5%), according to the Ministry of Finance, following a modestly upwardly-revised drop of 3.5% in the month before. Critically, a 4.5% month-on-month jump in orders originating in other Eurozone countries drove a 1.4% increase in foreign orders, offsetting a 1.4% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...