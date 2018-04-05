

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 04-April-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,297,929.89 11.8204



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 32,839,287.18 16.5974



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,291,375.40 20.669



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,349,305.82 19.3493



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 04/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,394,882.40 10.7898



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 7325000 USD 79,383,301.29 10.8373



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 47,022,364.58 12.6065



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 419,710.03 13.9857



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 545,288.92 16.1314



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 15,773,986.83 16.3409



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,753,637.37 10.8719



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3164000 USD 53,820,695.42 17.0103



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2445889 USD 46,068,161.34 18.8349



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 55,620,102.25 17.2587



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,389,919.94 14.6425



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 04/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 3,925,324.04 15.0974



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 590192 EUR 9,693,487.91 16.4243



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 837,079.71 18.2434



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 3,979,321.83 16.2009



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1498032 GBP 15,485,385.47 10.3372



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 287,767.25 18.1717



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,156,300.93 20.3425



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,533,178.52 20.8434



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 04/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,421,164.77 18.2462



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,701,731.31 18.2455



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,444,007.62 13.1743



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,158,766.07 18.9946



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,545,057.12 16.3233



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,827,662.13 10.9954



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 56,943,463.32 20.4564



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11575169 USD 189,511,935.19 16.3723



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 261360 USD 4,615,478.92 17.6595



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,372,501.11 5.2054



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1766445 USD 32,745,127.42 18.5373



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 393,265.04 15.8747



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,274,794.36 14.1595



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 406,149.18 17.9792



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 332,099.46 20.7562



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,412,855.48 21.2186



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,772,900.64 19.6506



