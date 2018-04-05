WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 04-April-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,297,929.89 11.8204
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 32,839,287.18 16.5974
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,291,375.40 20.669
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,349,305.82 19.3493
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 04/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,394,882.40 10.7898
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 7325000 USD 79,383,301.29 10.8373
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 47,022,364.58 12.6065
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 419,710.03 13.9857
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 545,288.92 16.1314
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 15,773,986.83 16.3409
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,753,637.37 10.8719
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3164000 USD 53,820,695.42 17.0103
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2445889 USD 46,068,161.34 18.8349
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 55,620,102.25 17.2587
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,389,919.94 14.6425
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 04/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 3,925,324.04 15.0974
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 590192 EUR 9,693,487.91 16.4243
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 837,079.71 18.2434
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 3,979,321.83 16.2009
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1498032 GBP 15,485,385.47 10.3372
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 287,767.25 18.1717
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,156,300.93 20.3425
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,533,178.52 20.8434
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 04/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,421,164.77 18.2462
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,701,731.31 18.2455
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,444,007.62 13.1743
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,158,766.07 18.9946
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,545,057.12 16.3233
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,827,662.13 10.9954
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 56,943,463.32 20.4564
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11575169 USD 189,511,935.19 16.3723
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 261360 USD 4,615,478.92 17.6595
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,372,501.11 5.2054
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1766445 USD 32,745,127.42 18.5373
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 393,265.04 15.8747
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,274,794.36 14.1595
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 406,149.18 17.9792
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 332,099.46 20.7562
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,412,855.48 21.2186
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,772,900.64 19.6506
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R25
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX