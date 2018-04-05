Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Size Worth $1.81 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalantisense and RNAi therapeutics marketsize is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., recording an 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising instances of external funding to conduct clinical studies pertaining to introduction of novel drug moieties plays a vital role in the process of new product development. This fuels market growth.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Multinational healthcare establishments promote awareness and aid in finding novel therapies for treatment of different disorders. Private institutes such as California Institute of Regenerative Medicine and ALS Association are involved in conducting trials by funding research institutes and pharmaceutical organizations and this is expected to significantly fuel sector growth. Moreover, government initiatives for speeding the development of drug delivery platforms in order to reduce disease burden are attributive for industrial growth.

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics services are applicable in treatment of a wide range of diseases that target nucleic acid and affect cell growth cycle. miRNA is attracting considerable interest in its ability to restore gene expression and correct protein production, thereby influencing industrial progress. Developments that involve the research of using different routes to deliver the desired effect of candidate moiety before its removal from blood are anticipated to fuel sector growth.

However, challenges associated with drug delivery are expected to impede growth to a certain extent. Delivery technologies that enable mitigation of off-target effects and undesirable immunological stimulation need to be introduced in order to reduce the effect of restraining factors.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Analysis Report By Technology (siRNA, miRNA), By Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurodegenerative Disorder), By Route of Administration, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-antisense-and-rni-therapeutic-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

RNA interference technology accounted for the largest share in market revenue in 2016 owing to advantages associated with this technology over antisense technology

Based on the triggering of RNA molecules this technology is segmented into siRNA and miRNA. Owing to significant involvement of miRNA in maintaining a cell's identity, these are used to provide deep insight into cancer metastasis. siRNA is highly specific and allows induction at advanced stages of cancer growth as compared to chemotherapy. This has resulted in attaining the largest share in oncology applications

Usage of RNAi therapy to selectively target SNPs in genetic disorders will provide this segment a number of potential treatment avenues over the forecast period

Extensive R&D programs carried out to develop an efficient method for delivery of RNA silencing therapeutic products is anticipated to propel growth. These R&D programs are based on obtaining desired pharmacological action prior to removal of the product from the cytoplasm and systemic circulation

Isis Pharmaceuticals/ Ionis Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Marina Biosciences, Sanofi-Genzyme, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Gene Signal, and Benitec Biopharma are major companies in the market involved in development and commercialization of products

Strong product portfolio in different phases of clinical trials and preclinical development programs is expected to contribute to the growth of this industry.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Anti-Tumor Drugs Market - The global market for anti-tumor drugs is expected to surpass USD 110 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR greater than 6% over the forecast period.



The global market for anti-tumor drugs is expected to surpass by 2022, growing at a CAGR greater than 6% over the forecast period. Biodefense Market - The global biodefense market size was over USD 9.5 billion in 2015.



The global biodefense market size was over in 2015. Antibiotics Market - The antibiotics market was valued at USD 39.8 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.



The antibiotics market was valued at in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. Genitourinary Drugs Market - The global genitourinary drugs market accounted for USD 28.2 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 0.8% during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market on the basis of technology, application, route of administration, and region:

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) RNA Interference siRNA miRNA Antisense RNA

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Oncology Cardiovascular Respiratory Disorders Renal Diseases Neurodegenerative Disorders Genetic Disorders Infectious Diseases Other

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pulmonary Delivery Intravenous Injections Intradermal Injections Intraperitoneal Injections Topical Delivery Other Delivery Methods

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com