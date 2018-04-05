Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-04-05 / 10:00 *EUROSTARS grants Project Funding for SPARKLE Consortium - MAB Discovery technology will be employed for selection and development of therapeutic antibodies against drug-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae* *Neuried, Germany - April 5, 2018 - *MAB Discovery GmbH is part of the SPARKLE consortium of five partners which receives 36 months funding from the EUSTARS program (https://www.eurostars-eureka.eu/project/id/11302 [1]). The unique MAB Discovery technology platform for the generation of novel monoclonal antibody drugs will be applied to pave the way for innovative treatments of severe infections by multidrug resistant bacteria. The consortium will develop and perform the preclinical validation of an innovative therapeutic strategy against antibiotic-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae (ARKP) infections. Klebsiella pneumoniae (KP) is a common hospital-acquired pathogen for which, due to resistance, treatment options are very limited. The therapy is based on a therapeutic monoclonal antibody (mAb) that specifically targets ARKP. Upon completion of the project, the mAb product will be ready for further clinical development. "We are dedicated to deliver a set of novel molecules for the treatment and cure of severe infections. Being a part of the SPARKLE consortium broadens the scope of applications and underscores again the high performance of our rabbit-based antibody discovery platform," said Dr. Stephan Fischer, CEO of MAB Discovery. MAB Discovery delivers high quality, functional monoclonal antibodies via sophisticated, high-throughput selection of B cells generated by immunization and delivers a vast number of high quality candidates with regard to potency and epitope coverage. The use of wild type rabbits for immunization and the functional B-cell cloning strategy of MAB Discovery suits not only classical target proteins and receptors, but also to a wide variety of more challenging immunogens. *About MAB Discovery* Founded in 2010 by Dr. Stephan Fischer, MAB Discovery utilizes a unique rabbit-based antibody discovery platform to develop high quality, functional monoclonal antibodies targeting traditional proteins and receptors as well as a wide variety of more challenging immunogens such as GPCRs and ion channels. The MAB Discovery team has extensive experience in developing antibody-based therapeutics having worked together at Roche Biologicals for several years. The company follows a flexible collaboration-based business model to meet the needs of its clients and ongoing partners. For additional information, please visit www.mabdiscovery.com [2]. *Contact: * MAB Discovery: Stephan Fischer +49 89 990 178-0 stephan.fischer@mabdiscovery.com For media inquiries: MC Services AG Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser +49 89 210 228-0 mabdiscovery@mc-services.eu End of Media Release Issuer: MAB Discovery GmbH Key word(s): Research/Technology 2018-04-05 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 671285 2018-04-05 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7dc675730b45f369e45940f771f304b7&application_id=671285&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a3bf90e11ea79ff18f2756e2d5943a2c&application_id=671285&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

