Cannabis Sativa Inc.: PrestoDoctor(R) Announces Pennsylvania Expansion for 4/20

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is pleased to announce that PrestoDoctor®, the leading online medical marijuana recommendation service, will be expanding to Pennsylvania on April 20th, 2018. More than 3,800 people have signed up in the medical marijuana patient registry's first week, signaling strong statewide interest in the program that will give those with one of 17 specific diagnoses access to cannabis beginning next year.

However, according to the Pittsburg Post-Gazette, 'there's already some concern there may not be enough doctors signing on to certify those patients and make them eligible to get the medication.'

PrestoDoctor® is addressing the lack of physicians with its #1 ranked telemedicine platform, which streamlines much of the process. Prospective patients simply fill out a short online application, choose an appointment time, and talk to a physician (http://prestomed.buy-now.co/pennsylvaniamedicalcards). This saves hours of the day, as access to physicians can be made in a matter of minutes, completely online. In addition to enjoying an easier process in pursuing a medical marijuana card, patients using PrestoDoctor® will also receive a customized treatment plan created by a PrestoDoctor® physician. The treatment plans are tailored to a patient's condition, preferred consumption method, experience, and other lifestyle variables. PrestoDoctor® is currently the only company including customized treatment plans, which help remove any uncertainty in treatment.

The new data on patient registrations follows last week's announcement that just 109 doctors - out of 57,670 physicians with active licenses statewide - have finished the four hours of training required to certify that patients qualify to buy medical marijuana. Without that certification, patients can't get the medicine.

'We are extremely excited to be expanding to Pennsylvania, and to help patients have easier access in obtaining a medical marijuana card,' said PrestoDoctor® Co-Founder and CEO, Kyle Powers. 'With so many people looking for an opioid alternative, and other natural options, it's important to provide an easy, honest, and affordable service,' he added.

In the Journal of the American Medical Association, on April 2, 2018, a population-based, cross-sectional study using the all-capture Medicaid prescription data for 2011 to 2016, showed that medical marijuana laws and adult-use marijuana laws were associated with lower opioid prescribing rates (5.88% and 6.38% lower, respectively), meaning that Medical and adult-use marijuana laws have the potential to lower opioid prescribing for Medicaid enrollees, a high-risk population for chronic pain, opioid use disorder, and opioid overdose, and marijuana liberalization may serve as a component of a comprehensive package to tackle the opioid epidemic.

PrestoDoctor® will be exhibiting at Cannabis Learn Conference and Expo in the Pennsylvania Convention Center , Philadelphia, PA, April 30 - May 2. Visit CannabisLearn.com for further conference details and be sure to stop by the PrestoDoctor® booth.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ('CBDS') is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the 'hi' and 'White Rabbit' brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, owns patent pending and trade secret formulas and processes, offers the hi benefits discount pharmacy card, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® (https://prestodoctor.com), Wild Earth Naturals®, (https://wildearthnaturals.com/), and iBudtender (https//:ibudtender.com). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

