itelligence's Support Organization Certified by SAP; Achieves Partner Center of Expertise Certification

SAP partner now certified to deliver support for SAPBusiness All-in-One, SAP Analytics solutions, SAP HANA SAP mobile solutions, database and technology solutions and SAP HybrisCommerce following rigorous validation testing

itelligence AG, an SAP partner, today announced that it has achieved Partner Center of Expertise certification from SAP SE. Following an extensive audit of its service and support organization, itelligence has been verified as offering support to its customers in accordance with SAP's current technical and organizational standards.

The Partner Center of Expertise program involves a support center certification offered by the SAPDigital Business Services organization. It covers a partner's entire support center, including support staff, support processes and infrastructure. Certification validates that a partner's support organization fulfills the minimum requirements needed to provide high-quality support services to its customers for SAP/i> Business All-in-One, SAP Analytics solutions, SAP HANA SAP mobile solutions, database and technology solutions and SAP HybrisCommerce. The certification is mandatory for all partners selling, providing and delivering compliant customer support processes.

"Achieving this certification is a key differentiator in the marketplace for itelligence," said Lars Janitz, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Managed Services, itelligence AG. "It clearly shows that our support operations and services in support of SAP solutions comply with SAP standards. As such, our customers can be confident that they are receiving high-quality support of their implementations of SAP solutions."

To qualify for this certification, itelligence uses SAP Solution Manager as a key element of its support infrastructure. This year itelligence subsidiaries in 19 countries took part in the successful certification and recertification process. Partner Center of Expertise certification is valid for two years.

itelligence AG, the globally operating SAP partner with multiple awards to its name, achieved certification for its support center for the first time in 2012, with several recertifications in ensuing years and again in 2018.

"Our global strategy focused on SAP software implementations continues to bear fruit. SAP has certified our support organization as a Partner Center of Expertise repeatedly. Through this important recognition, SAP confirms to our customers that we provide top-quality service and support - at the technical and process level," continues Janitz.

About itelligence

itelligence is one of the leading international full-service providers of solutions in support of SAP solutions, employing about 7,000 highly qualified employees in 24 countries. As a frequently awarded SAP partner, itelligence is an SAP HybrisGold partner and global value-added reseller. itelligence is an SAP-certified provider of cloud services and an SAP platinum partner. itelligence realizes complex projects in the SAP solution-based environment worldwide. The company's services in support of SAP solutions range from consulting and licensing to application management services and hosting services to proprietary industry-specific solutions. In 2017, itelligence generated total sales of EUR 872.2 million.

