Poster at EASL Annual Congress 2018 Confirms HepaStem's Anti-inflammatory Effect and Potential to Reduce Fibrosis in a Proven NASH Model

Promethera Biosciences SA, a global innovator in cell-based medicines and liver diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming scientific and partnering conferences in Europe and the US. Both events will be focused on presenting novel preclinical data and the wider development strategy of the Company's cell-based approaches in the Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) indication.

EASL Annual Congress 2018 The International Liver Congress

Date:April 11-15, 2018

Venue: Paris, France

Poster: Clinical-grade human liver mesenchymal stem cells reduce NAS score and fibrosis progression in advanced stage NASH pre-clinical model through immunomodulation

Booth: Meet us at Booth #8 at the Biotech Village

2nd Annual NASH Summit

Date: April 23-25, 2018

Venue: Boston, MA, USA

"The development of HepaStem in NASH will increasingly take center stage in our pipeline strategy and we are advancing this program rapidly towards clinical trials. We are thus delighted to present more details on HepaStem and our strategy in NASH at these two respected conferences in the field," commented Dr. John Tchelingerian, President and CEO of Promethera.

About Promethera Biosciences

Promethera Biosciences is a global innovator in liver cell-based medicines whose mission is to help patients overcome acute and chronic liver diseases. Our lead clinical program, derived from our patented cell technology platform HepaStem, is designed to benefit from its immune-modulatory and anti-fibrotic properties.

We are a team of international experts operating out of R&D and GMP facilities in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and Durham, NC, USA.

Promethera, HepaStem, H2stem, Cytonet, Heparesc are all registered trademarks of the PROMETHERA group.

