Net Insight AB: Net Insight launches industry's highest density live contribution solution on new platform for virtual media function acceleration

Enabling the future of media networking with truly flexible deployment of virtual media functions

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces the launch of its new media acceleration solution, enabling flexible deployment of high performing virtual media functions in an all-IP world. The first application is a hybrid JPEG2000 encoder/decoder providing the industry's highest density video compression for remote production and live contribution.

"To meet the demands of new flexible production workflows, future media networks need to be a lot more agile, and virtualization is the obvious answer. That's why we've been providing software-based media functions for several years now," says Martin Karlsson, CTO and vice president product portfolio at Net Insight. "Our new media acceleration module is yet another testament to our virtualization commitment, enabling high demanding applications that previously required dedicated hardware for each and every function to become virtualized."

Increased demand for higher quality video such as Ultra HD/4K, HDR (High Dynamic Range) and HFR (High Frame Rate) together with changing production workflows and the shift to IP technologies, such as the new SMPTE 2110 standard, means future media networks need to be both more agile and provide more capacity. The Media Acceleration Module, a new generic platform for accelerated media functions, enables flexible deployment of network and media functions in all existing Nimbra MSR networks. It serves as a hardware accelerated environment for the most demanding media applications, such as video encoding and decoding.

The Media Acceleration Module is designed to support the shift to SMPTE 2110 and IP-based production workflows, and with that the shift to distributed and cloud-based production. At the time of release, three media functions are made available; hybrid encoding/decoding of HD and 4K JPEG2000 video, transport of uncompressed video and transport of ASI based video.

JPEG2000 continues to be crucial for large scale transport of production quality video over wide area networks, providing high compression grade and low latency visually lossless. With the highest density on the market and ultra-low-latency capabilities, JPEG2000 on the Media Acceleration Module meets all requirements for 4K and new demanding live production workflows such as remote production. Supporting more and higher quality video feeds with reduced physical footprint means space and power consumption concerns are no longer an obstacle for shifting to remote production and 4K video.

The Media Acceleration Module is available for commercial deployments during the third quarter 2018.

See a demonstration of the Media Acceleration Module by visiting Net Insight's booth SU3821 at NAB 2018, 9-12 April.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Karlsson, CTO and VP Product Portfolio at Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, martin.karlsson@netinsight.net (mailto:martin.karlsson@netinsight.net)

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (https://netinsight.net)

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight (https://twitter.com/NetInsight)

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/ (http://www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/)

