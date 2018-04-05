Spark Networks SE: Spark Networks(R) Changes Release Date for Investor Conference Call to Discuss 2017 Financial Results

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Spark Networks SE (NYSE American: LOV) announced today that it has postponed the release of its 2017 financial results until before the open of the financial markets on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these financial results with the investment community.
Call Title: Spark Networks SE 2017 Year End Earnings Conference Call
Toll-Free (United States): 1-877-705-6003
Toll-Free (Germany): 0-800-182-0040
International: 1-201-493-6725
In addition, the Company will host a webcast of the call which will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.spark.net.
A replay will begin approximately three hours after completion of the call and run until May 9, 2018.
Replay
Toll-Free (United States): 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13677787
About Spark Networks SE:
Spark Networks SE is a leading global dating company with a portfolio of premium brands designed for singles seeking serious relationships. These brands include EliteSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, Silver Singles, eDarling, JSwipe and Attractive World. Formed in 2017 through the merger of Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc., the company has a presence in 29 countries worldwide and is publicly listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol "LOV."
For More Information
Investors:
Robert O'Hare
Chief Financial Officer
investor@spark.net
