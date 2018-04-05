

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat releases retail sales and producer prices for February. Eurozone retail sales are forecast to rise 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to a 0.1 percent drop in January.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the greenback. Against the franc, it dropped.



The euro was worth 1.2265 against the greenback, 131.38 against the yen, 1.1792 against the franc and 0.8730 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



