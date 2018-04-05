Happy Helper A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 26 April 2018. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Happy Helper A/S obtains a sufficient distribution of shares.



The result of the offering is expected to be published on 23 April 2018 at the latest.



Name: Happy Helper ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0060990414 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: HAPPY ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: Minimum: 7,375,000 shares Maximum: 7,625,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 36 71 15 15 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 153212 ------------------------------------------------------------



ICB-klassifikation:



Code Industry ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services -----------------------



Supersector:



Code Super Sector ------------------ 5300 Retail ------------------





This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Tofte & Company ApS



For further information, please contact Tofte & Company ApS on + 45 26 10 08 77.



Attachment:

