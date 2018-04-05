Indivior has reacted to losing a recent court case by suing companies who are developing generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment . The Slough-based company's US arm has filed patent lawsuits against generic drugmakers Dr Reddy's, Actavis, Par, Alvogen and Teva for infringing new US patent number 9,931,305, known as the '305 patent, relating to their respective proposed generic versions of its Suboxone film. The '305 patent, which was issued on 3 April and has been submitted for ...

