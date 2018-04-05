Vodafone and BT have secured spectrum for 5G mobile services in an auction that raised almost £1.4bn for the UK government. The auction, held by Ofcom, the communications regulator, offered spectrum in two frequency bands: 2.3 GHz, which is for current mobile phones, and 3.4 GHz - one of the bands intended for 5G, the next wave of mobile technology. Vodafone spent £378.2m on 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz spectrum. It said said it would use the spectrum for applications including connected vehicles and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...