Casino operator Rank Group warned investors that it was expecting full-year profits to come in lower this time around after the group, whose chief executive Henry Birch resigned in March, said it remained "cautious" about the UK's consumer outlook. Rank anticipated full-year operating profits dropping 2.5% to £76m for the year to 30 June 2018, after weaker than expected numbers of visitors to its Grosvenor Casinos, compounded by two periods of cold weather and a "negative contribution" from VIP ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...