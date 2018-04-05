

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 05.04.2018 - 11.00 am



- CITIGROUP RAISES BHP BILLITON TO 'BUY' ('NEUTRAL') - TARGET 1600 (1550) PENCE - CITIGROUP RAISES SOUTH32 TO 'NEUTRAL' ('SELL') - TARGET 180 (200) PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES SEGRO PLC TO 'BUY' ('HOLD') - TARGET 670 (570) PENCE - GOLDMAN RAISES BARCLAYS PRICE TARGET TO 220 (210) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN CUTS JUST EAT TO 'UNDERWEIGHT' (OVERWEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 656 (976) PENCE - LIBERUM CUTS FASJET PRICE TARGET TO 22 (26) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information.