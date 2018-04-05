

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Thursday amid improved risk appetite after the United States expressed willingness to negotiate a resolution to an escalating trade conflict with China.



The benchmark DAX was up 196 points or 1.64 percent at 12,155 in opening deals after losing 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Lender Commerzbank advanced 2.7 percent and rival Deutsche Bank added 2.5 percent.



Daimler AG shares rose over 1 percent. The automaker said it is concentrating on five strategic areas and plans to invest in new products, with more than a dozen new car models to be launched by 2018.



In economic releases, German factory orders recovered in February but the pace of expansion was much weaker than expected, figures from Destatis revealed.



Factory orders rose 0.3 percent month-on-month on foreign demand, reversing a revised 3.5 percent decrease seen in January. Economists had forecast a 1.5 percent rise.



The final Eurozone Composite index has been revised down to 55.2 in March from the earlier flash estimate of 55.3.



