Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Update on Device Authority loan 05-Apr-2018 / 09:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 April 2018 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Update on Device Authority loan Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), confirms that the maturity date of the first convertible secured loan provided to Device Authority ("DA") by its shareholders, as announced on 30 November 2017, has been extended from 31 March 2018 to 30 June 2018 to bring it in line with the subsequent loan facility announced on 28 December 2017. Enquiries Tern Plc via Redleaf Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 5367 End of Announcement EQS News Service 671639 05-Apr-2018

