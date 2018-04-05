

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose sharply on Thursday amid improved risk appetite after the United States expressed willingness to negotiate a resolution to an escalating trade conflict with China.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 82 points or 1.59 percent at 5,223 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Banks led the surge, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising around 2 percent each.



Video games maker Ubisoft soared 8 percent, buoyed by record global sales of its 'Far Cry 5' shooting game.



In economic releases, the final Eurozone Composite index has been revised down to 55.2 in March from the earlier flash estimate of 55.3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX