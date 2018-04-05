IRIS Software Group Acquires Contact Group

LONDON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group, the UK's business critical software provider is today announcing the acquisition of Contact Group, a leading provider of parental engagement and truancy management software to UK schools. The acquisition extends IRIS' education portfolio providing solutions to manage all aspects of school finance, including income, assets and communications.

Contact Group's multi-award-winning parent engagement software is used by 2,000 UK schools, nurseries and sixth form colleges to help improve school-home communications.

The acquisition further extends the IRIS education software portfolio and its ability to deliver a step-change in school efficiency - a prime objective of many Academy and Academy Trusts. The Contact Group will be integrated into IRIS' Education Division which includes PS Financials financial management, Results Squared asset management and communications, and ParentMail online payment and parent engagement.

The IRIS Education Division now provides solutions for nearly 11,000 schools, over 60% of UK Academies and 82% of large Multi-Academy Trusts.

Kevin Dady, CEO of IRIS Software Group says, "I'm delighted to welcome such a successful business to IRIS Software Group and extend the breadth and depth of software services we offer schools. Our mission is to become the leading partner in school management, helping deliver the best possible outcomes for children by maximising value from facilities. This acquisition is another key step in helping us achieve this goal."

James Harrison, managing director of Contact Group, says, "IRIS Software Group has brought together best-in-breed school software providers and Contact Group is delighted to be part of its Education Division. Schools are under increasing financial pressure and as more become academies or join Trusts, they need to ensure they make the most out of all budgets. IRIS' Education Division is extremely well placed to deliver exceptional, high value services."

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is the sixth largest privately-owned software supplier in the UK and one of the most trusted business-critical software and services providers in the UK today. Its solutions serve over 17,000 Accountancy Practices and more than 80,000 small and mid-sized businesses, corporates, and payroll bureau customers across a wide range of UK industry sectors.

IRIS offers the greatest range of specialist accountancy, financial management, human resource management, payroll and education solutions, delivered as a choice of integrated on premise and cloud-based applications. These are managed under the leading IRIS, PTP, KashFlow, Keytime, Cascade, PS Financials, Results Squared and Earnie product brands.