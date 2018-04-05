

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC



LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720



The third and final allotment for the tax year 5 April 2018, of new ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share in Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the 'Company') under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2017/18 (the 'Offers'), (which was launched on 6 September 2017) took place on 5 April 2018.



The Company has received valid applications for 575,386 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 104.0 pence per share. The net proceeds for this allotment by the Company are approximately £584,000, bringing net total raised to date under the prospectus to £5,655,000.



Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for 575,386 new ordinary shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue.



It is expected that admission will become effective, and that dealings in the shares will commence on or before 8.00 a.m. on 9 April 2018.



The Offers which constitute separate offers have been fully subscribed and all have been closed. The total amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers is £32 million (of which £1.3m relates to tax year 2018/2019).



Following this allotment and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:



The Company's capital as at 5 April 2018 consists of 64,369,538 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 7,270,443 ordinary shares in Treasury.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 57,099,095 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



For further information, please contact:



Albion Capital Group LLP



020 7601 1850



5 April 2018



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV39B1G3LR3R28



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX