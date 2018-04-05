NOTICE, APRIL 5, 2018 SHARES



NEXSTIM PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE



A total of 209 765 shares will be traded as old shares as of April 6, 2018.



Identifiers of Nexstim Plc's share:



Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000102678 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 93 531 529



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 5. HUHTIKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET



NEXSTIM OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI



Yhteensä 209 765 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 6. huhtikuuta 2018.



Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN-koodi: FI4000102678 id: 103570 Osakemäärä: 93 531 529



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260