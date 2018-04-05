NOTICE, APRIL 5, 2018 SHARES
NEXSTIM PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE
A total of 209 765 shares will be traded as old shares as of April 6, 2018.
Identifiers of Nexstim Plc's share:
Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000102678 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 93 531 529
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
***
TIEDOTE, 5. HUHTIKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET
NEXSTIM OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI
Yhteensä 209 765 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 6. huhtikuuta 2018.
Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN-koodi: FI4000102678 id: 103570 Osakemäärä: 93 531 529
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
NEXSTIM PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE
A total of 209 765 shares will be traded as old shares as of April 6, 2018.
Identifiers of Nexstim Plc's share:
Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000102678 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 93 531 529
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
***
TIEDOTE, 5. HUHTIKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET
NEXSTIM OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI
Yhteensä 209 765 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 6. huhtikuuta 2018.
Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN-koodi: FI4000102678 id: 103570 Osakemäärä: 93 531 529
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260