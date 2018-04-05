

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rallied on Thursday, mirroring firm cues from Wall Street and Asia, as trade-war worries abated somewhat and investors turned their focus to the U.S. jobs report due Friday for clues to job growth and future moves by the Federal Reserve.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 86 points or 1.22 percent at 7,120 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday.



Safe-have assets such as gold and the yen declined after recently appointed White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said President Donald Trump's strident approach could be a tactic to get China to negotiate on trade practices.



Advertising group WPP climbed 2.3 percent after settling a lawsuit brought by an employee that alleged racist and sexist behavior by a top executive at one of its premier agencies.



BHP Billiton rose over 2 percent. The mining giant said that it would cease membership of the World Coal Association in light of the material differences on climate change.



Faroe Petroleum advanced 1.8 percent after Norwegian oil firm DNO became the dominant owner of the company.



Anglo American shares jumped nearly 4 percent even as the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais slapped a 125.6 million real ($37.73 million) fine on the company for pollution caused by a leak in a pipeline.



Sophos soared 16 percent after the cybersecurity firm said billings for the year would come in at the top end of its guidance.



Similarly, Electrocomponents jumped 4 percent after saying its full-year adjusted pretax profit would be slightly ahead of previous expectations.



In economic releases, the U.K. service sector expanded at the weakest pace since July 2016 due to bad weather, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index fell more-than-expected to 51.7 in March from 54.5 in February. The score was forecast to drop to 54.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX