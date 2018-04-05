

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales increased at a slower-than-expected pace in February after falling in the previous two months, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



The volume of retail sales edged up 0.1 percent month-over-month in February, reversing January's 0.3 percent drop, which was revised from a 0.1 percent fall reported earlier.



Sale of food, drinks and tobacco climbed 0.8 percent, while non-food products sales, except automotive fuel dropped by 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail trade growth accelerated to 1.8 percent from 1.5 percent in January, revised down from 2.3 percent. Sales were forecast to rise 2.2 percent.



In the EU28, retail sales increased 0.2 percent monthly and by 2.0 percent annually in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX