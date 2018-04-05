vArmour, the leading data center and cloud security company, today announced Telstra has selected vArmour to help secure applications and data.

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company. Telstra offers a full range of services and competes in all telecommunications markets in Australia. Globally, Telstra provides end-to-end solutions including managed network services, global connectivity, cloud, voice, colocation, conferencing and satellite solutions.

Telstra General Manager for Cloud Engineering, Luke Bennett, said, "The privacy and security of our data is vitally important to us and to our customers. At Telstra we are committed to protecting our customers' privacy and keeping their personal information safe and secure. It is a critical building block in our global growth and expansion, and working with vArmour adds a further dimension to our suite of security products and services."

Telstra will also offer vArmour to Telstra Enterprise and Business customers.

"We couldn't be more excited working with Telstra," said Tim Eades, CEO of vArmour. "Telstra is a leader in embracing the benefits of hybrid-cloud architectures. In a hybrid-cloud world, organizations need simple approaches to comply with regulations and secure their applications. vArmour's application controller technology for visibility and policy computation does just that."

vArmour also announced record results for its fiscal 2018 year, ending on January 31, 2018. The company quadrupled billings and tripled revenue from the previous year, resulting in the company now being cash flow positive and profitable.

"Fiscal 2018 was a transformational year for the company," said Mr. Eades. "By helping our customers secure their critical applications, we were able to achieve profitability, a significant milestone for any company. With the rise in regulations demanding visibility and segmentation, our strategic investments in simplicity, application-centricity, and self-service position the company for an even better year coming."

Regulations are increasingly mandating the global requirement for organizations to segment and secure their applications. Enterprises and government agencies must cope with both geographically-centered regulations like GDPR in the European Union, and industry-specific requirements such as the SWIFT Customer Security Controls Framework for Financial Services.

"Across every industry, the impacts of regulations on data security is driving the need for new approaches to security," said Robert D'Amico, Director for A/NZ at vArmour. "Regulators and governments are increasing compliance requirements to accelerate the adoption of best practices and stem the tide of security breaches and associated losses. Having Telstra utilize vArmour solutions to address these requirements both internally and for their own customers is paramount to vArmour growth plans across the region."

About vArmour

vArmour, the data center and cloud security company, delivers simple and intuitive application security to auto-discover application communications, optimize policy modeling, and protect critical applications and workloads across hybrid clouds. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Work-Bench Ventures, Allegis Capital, Redline Capital, and Telstra. The vArmour DSS Distributed Security System is deployed across the world's largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers, and retailers. Partnering with companies including AWS, Cisco, HPE and VMware, vArmour builds security into modern infrastructures with a simple and scalable approach that drives unparalleled agility and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.varmour.com.

