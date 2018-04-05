Oncoinvent Publishes Data Explaining Radspherin 's Mechanism of Action

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Data describing and explaining Radspherin 's mechanism of action has been published in the Journal of Labelled Compounds and Radiopharmaceuticals.The data further supports and supplements proof-of-principle preclinical data that the company has previously published.

An open access copy of the article can be downloaded from the Oncoinvent Publications webpage.

