Oncoinvent Publishes Data Explaining Radspherin 's Mechanism of Action

Data describing and explaining Radspherin 's mechanism of action has been published in the Journal of Labelled Compounds and Radiopharmaceuticals.The data further supports and supplements proof-of-principle preclinical data that the company has previously published.
An open access copy of the article can be downloaded from the Oncoinvent Publications webpage.
