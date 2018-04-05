sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.04.2018 | 12:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Oncoinvent Publishes Data Explaining Radspherin 's Mechanism of Action

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Data describing and explaining Radspherin 's mechanism of action has been published in the Journal of Labelled Compounds and Radiopharmaceuticals.The data further supports and supplements proof-of-principle preclinical data that the company has previously published.

An open access copy of the article can be downloaded from the Oncoinvent Publications webpage.

For further information, please contact::
Jan A. Alfheim,
Chief Executive Officer
Cell: +47-46-44-00-45
Email: alfheim@oncoinvent.com

IR enquiries:
Ole Peter Nordby,
Chief Financial Officer
Cell: +47-41-28-71-79
Email: nordby@oncoinvent.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/oncoinvent-as/r/oncoinvent-publishes-data-explaining-radspherin----s-mechanism-of-action,c2488319


© 2018 PR Newswire