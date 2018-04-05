sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Kemira Oyj: Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron

Kemira Oyj
Press release
April 5, 2018 at 1.00 pm (CET+1)

Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron

Kemira, a global leader in the manufacture and supply of high quality polymers is pleased to announce that it has signed a multiyear agreement with Chevron North Sea Limited for the supply of polymer. On the back of this agreement, Kemira initiated an expansion of its polymer capacity for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (CEOR) at its existing site at Botlek, Netherlands, as announced in October 2017.

Under a Master Collaboration agreement (MCA) with Chevron Energy Technology Company, Kemira and Chevron jointly developed a Novel Liquid Polymer (NLP) with enhanced performance.

Kemira is committed to providing enhanced solutions for challenging water-intensive environments and technologies that can enable polymer Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR). The agreement with Chevron is a good example of such solution. With some of the best global research and development resources, we tailor-make polymers for the needs of each customer and for specific field conditions. Our polymer offering provides enhancing and improving oil recovery with focus around polymer injectivity, chemical stability, shear tolerance, thermal stability and efficacy across a wide variety of water conditions," says Pedro Materan, Kemira Oil & Gas.

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Pedro Materan, Oil & Gas
Tel. +1 973 997 0019

Olli Turunen, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 10 862 1255

Tero Huovinen, Communications
Tel. +358 10 862 1980


Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)