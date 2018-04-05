Kemira Oyj: Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron

Kemira Oyj

Kemira, a global leader in the manufacture and supply of high quality polymers is pleased to announce that it has signed a multiyear agreement with Chevron North Sea Limited for the supply of polymer. On the back of this agreement, Kemira initiated an expansion of its polymer capacity for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (CEOR) at its existing site at Botlek, Netherlands, as announced in October 2017.Under a Master Collaboration agreement (MCA) with Chevron Energy Technology Company, Kemira and Chevron jointly developed a Novel Liquid Polymer (NLP) with enhanced performance.Kemira is committed to providing enhanced solutions for challenging water-intensive environments and technologies that can enable polymer Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR). The agreement with Chevron is a good example of such solution. With some of the best global research and development resources, we tailor-make polymers for the needs of each customer and for specific field conditions. Our polymer offering provides enhancing and improving oil recovery with focus around polymer injectivity, chemical stability, shear tolerance, thermal stability and efficacy across a wide variety of water conditions," says, Kemira Oil & Gas.

