SpareBank 1 SMN: Contemplating issuing AT1 capital (update)

SpareBank 1 SMN («the Bank») refers to the announcement on April 4 2018. The Bank is seeking to issue Additional Tier 1 capital with a perpetual tenor and first call option 5.25 years from the settlement date for up to NOK 300 million.
The Bank may offer a repurchase of bonds in the bond issue MING65 (ISIN: NO0010682313) at 100.59 and MING68 (ISIN: NO0010692494) at 101.61 with settlement 18 April 2018 for an amount up to the size of the Additonal Tier 1 (AT1) bond issue.
The bonds will be applied for listing on Nordic ABM.
Contact persons
SpareBank 1 SMN: Dep. Head of Treasury Per Egil Aamo, phone: + 47 73 58 64 66
SpareBank 1 Markets: Christian Rambjør, phone: + 47 24 13 37 58
Swedbank Norge: Terje Fronth-Pedersen, phone: +47 23 11 62 67
