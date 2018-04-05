SpareBank 1 SMN: Contemplating issuing AT1 capital (update)

SpareBank 1 SMN («the Bank») refers to the announcement on April 4 2018. The Bank is seeking to issue Additional Tier 1 capital with a perpetual tenor and first call option 5.25 years from the settlement date for up to NOK 300 million.

The Bank may offer a repurchase of bonds in the bond issue MING65 (ISIN: NO0010682313) at 100.59 and MING68 (ISIN: NO0010692494) at 101.61 with settlement 18 April 2018 for an amount up to the size of the Additonal Tier 1 (AT1) bond issue.

The bonds will be applied for listing on Nordic ABM.

Contact persons

SpareBank 1 SMN: Dep. Head of Treasury Per Egil Aamo, phone: + 47 73 58 64 66

SpareBank 1 Markets: Christian Rambjør, phone: + 47 24 13 37 58

Swedbank Norge: Terje Fronth-Pedersen, phone: +47 23 11 62 67

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

