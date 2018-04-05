

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose sharply on Thursday, mirroring firm cues from Wall Street and Asia, as trade-war worries abated somewhat and investors turned their focus to the U.S. jobs report due Friday for clues to job growth and future moves by the Federal Reserve.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 1.42 percent at 372.53 in late opening deals after declining half a percent the previous day.



The German DAX was rallying 1.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving up 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 1.1 percent.



Safe-have assets such as gold and the yen declined after recently appointed White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said President Donald Trump's strident approach could be a tactic to get China to negotiate on trade practice.



Banks led the surge, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole climbing 2-3 percent.



British advertising group WPP climbed 2.3 percent after settling a lawsuit brought by an employee that alleged racist and sexist behavior by a top executive at one of its premier agencies.



Sophos soared 16 percent after the cybersecurity firm said billings for the year would come in at the top end of its guidance.



Similarly, Electrocomponents jumped 4 percent after saying its full-year adjusted pretax profit would be slightly ahead of previous expectations.



Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. surged 2.7 percent. The company announced its Supervisory Board has taken note of the concerns raised by stakeholders in connection with the previously proposed remuneration of the Supervisory Board.



Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. rose over 1 percent after announcing the appointment of Frans Muller as new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1.



French video games maker Ubisoft soared 7 percent, buoyed by record global sales of its 'Far Cry 5' shooting game.



In economic releases, German factory orders recovered in February but the pace of expansion was much weaker than expected, figures from Destatis revealed.



The final Eurozone Composite index has been revised down to 55.2 in March from the earlier flash estimate of 55.3.



Eurozone retail sales increased at a slower-than-expected pace in February after falling in the previous two months.



The U.K. service sector expanded at the weakest pace since July 2016 due to bad weather, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



