sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,592 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A118S6 ISIN: GB00BP0RTP38 Ticker-Symbol: OB3 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC
OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC0,5920,00 %