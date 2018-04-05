Electrocomponents said on Thursday that full-year results are likely to be ahead of its previous expectations following continued "strong" revenue growth. In a trading update for the year to 31 March 2018, the company said adjusted pre-tax profit was expected to come in "slightly ahead" of the top end of the market consensus range of between £161.8m and £171m. This was attributed in part to a better-than-expected performance in gross margin. Fourth-quarter like-for-like revenue remained at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...