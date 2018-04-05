Eurozone retail sales rose less than expected in February, according to the latest figures from Eurostat. Sales were up 0.1% compared with January,falling short of expectations for a 0.5% increase. Meanwhile, January's outturn was revised from a 0.1% drop to a 0.3% fall. Sales of automotive fuel were up 0.9%, while sales of food, drinks and tobacco rose 0.8% and sales of non-food products fell by 0.5%. On the year, retail sales in the eurozone were up 1.8% compared with a 1.5% increase in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...