Factory gate inflation in the euro area was steady in February, even as the rate of gains in energy costs accelerated. The rate of increase in Eurozone producer prices was unchanged at 1.6% year-on-year, according to Eurostat, with the rate of increases in energy prices picking-up from a 1.2% clip to 2.0%. Economists had projected that the rate of increase in producer prices would pick-up by a tenth of a percentage point from January's preliminary reading of 1.5%. In terms of the year-on-year ...

