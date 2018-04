OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Husky Energy (HSE.TO) announced that Jon McKenzie, CFO, has resigned and will be leaving the company, effective April 5, 2018. The company said it will announce a new CFO in due course. The company's Controller, Jeff Hart, has been appointed Acting CFO.



The company said it will provide an update on its five-year plan delivery and 2022 targets at its 2018 Investor Day, being held on May 29 in Toronto.



