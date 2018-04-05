

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car sales declined notably in March from a year ago, as diesel registrations plunged, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported Thursday.



Car sales dipped 15.7 percent year-over-year in March to 474,069 units.



However, registrations are still running at a historically high level and last month's market was the fourth biggest March on record, the agency said.



Continuing the recent trend, diesel registrations plummeted 37.2 percent to 153,594 in March from 244,593 in the same month of 2017.



Meanwhile, registrations of petrol cars were essentially stable, up 0.5 percent.



