

Switzerland's consumer price inflation accelerated in March, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.



Inflation rose to 0.8 percent in March from 0.6 percent in February. The rate was also above the forecast of 0.7 percent.



Among components of consumer prices, clothing and footwear showed the biggest annual growth, of 3.2 percent. Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices gained 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, healthcare cost decreased 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer price growth held steady at 0.4 percent. Prices were forecast to gain 0.2 percent.



