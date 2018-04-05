sprite-preloader
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, April 5

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)
LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

PDMR Dealing
5 April 2018

Pursuant to Disclosure Rule 3.1, the Company is obliged to notify the market of a PDMR's holdings or interests of the PDMR or their connected persons in shares of the Company.

The Company was notifiedon4 April 2018 that the followingholding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held byStephen Westwood,the Consultant to the Company:

Purchased

  • 6,000 Ordinary Shares atGBP 3.477 per share.

Following this purchase, Mr Westwood now holds a total of 6,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.vof-fund.com
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Franczeska Hanford / Andy Dovey Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2018 PR Newswire