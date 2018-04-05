sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, April 5

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 04-April-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue698.13p
INCLUDING current year revenue715.73p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue685.58p
INCLUDING current year revenue703.18p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 04-April-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue512.22p
INCLUDING current year revenue514.45p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 04-April-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue378.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue383.99p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue374.61p
INCLUDING current year revenue379.81p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 04-April-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue298.07p
INCLUDING current year revenue302.98p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 04-April-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1883.61p
INCLUDING current year revenue1902.86p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1834.00p
INCLUDING current year revenue1853.25p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 04-April-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue304.14p
INCLUDING current year revenue310.28p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 04-April-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue196.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue196.38p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 04-April-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue175.12p
INCLUDING current year revenue174.49p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 04-April-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.14p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.34p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 04-April-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue137.07p
INCLUDING current year revenue 137.23p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

