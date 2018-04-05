Sofigate Partners with Symmetry for Cloud Hosting Services as Enterprises Accelerate Migration to SAP HANA and S/4HANA

Northern European leader in business technology management and digital transformation consulting combines with Symmetry's SAP-optimized cloud hosting platform for end-to-end solution

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin and ESPOO, Finland, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry today announced that Sofigate has selected Symmetry as its cloud hosting services partner for enterprises that are migrating from on-premise SAP environments to SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA in the cloud. Sofigate is a leading business technology and digital transformation company in Northern Europe and a member of United VARs, the world's largest alliance of SAP channel partners.

Through the partnership, Sofigate is able to offer its customers Symmetry's cloud hosting services along with its IT management and business consulting services as a single, comprehensive solution for customers migrating SAP and other ERP software to the cloud. Sofigate and Symmetry have already begun working with a leading media company in Finland to migrate its SAP environment from their current infrastructure provider to S/4HANA. This will be hosted on Symmetry's cloud platform and paired with on-going SAP management services from Sofigate.

"As more enterprises migrate their SAP environments to the cloud, they want a single, end-to-end partner that can help them navigate the complex business, technology and process changes cloud migrations require," said Pasi Mantila, Head of Sofigate's Business Technology. "Symmetry's best-in-class hosting services, combined with a platform certified for SAP HANA and S/4HANA workloads, allows us to meet that need with an unmatched level of service and expertise."

Delivered on a state-of-the-art technology platform across five global hosting locations, Symmetry's cloud hosting services provide superior support for companies running SAP. Backed by next-generation monitoring and 99.999% uptime Service Level Agreements, this partnership provides customers the infrastructure flexibility and local support their mission-critical applications require.

"With their expertise in ERP and cloud migration projects, Sofigate is an ideal partner for us as we continue to expand our footprint in Europe," said Kurt Andersen, Chief Marketing Officer of Symmetry. "Our global hosting platform, decades of SAP expertise, and market-leading experience in both HANA and S/4HANA cloud hosting is creating compelling differentiation for us as enterprises look to leave on-premise infrastructure environments."

About Sofigate

Founded in 2003, Sofigate is the leader of IT Management in the Nordics and pioneer of Business Technology management in Northern Europe. We help our customers succeed in leading digitalization. We do it by providing expertise in strategy transformations, technology solutions and management power. Sofigate has more than 500 Business Technology professionals in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the UK. In 2017, Sofigate's turnover was 66 million euros. www.sofigate.com

About Symmetry

Symmetry' manages complex SAP implementations on a global scale for more than 200 of the world's leading enterprises. With its proprietary client-centric business model - The Symmetry Way - combined with the industry's most advanced SAP hosting platform and industry leading ControlPanelGRCsoftware suite, Symmetry delivers expert, high-touch SAP application management services across all deployment environments, including on-premise, hosted, and private, public and hybrid cloud. With more than 22 years in business, Symmetry has built a base of expertise unmatched by any other independent SAP service provider. An SAP partner since 2005, Symmetry is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANAOperations. Symmetry is based in Brookfield, Wis. with locations across North America and Europe. Learn more at https://symmetrycorp.com

Contact:

Symmetry

Kate Barr

kate.barr@symmetrycorp.com