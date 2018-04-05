Fleet Complete Vision Brings Intelligent Video Analytics to Advance Fleet Safety

TORONTO, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New real-time video analytics solution, Fleet Complete Vision', combines mobile video technology with telematics data to enhance fleet safety and driver risk management

Fleet Complete, the fastest-growing global IoT solutions provider in the connected commercial vehicle space, has launched Fleet Complete Vision - a powerful mobile video solution designed to improve operational safety and accident management for fleet owners in any industry. This advanced visual analytics solution is scalable to the customer's immediate needs regarding the level of video safety required and is fully integrated with the Fleet Complete platform for holistic fleet insights.

Fleet Complete Vision was conceived and designed to provide optimal driver, freight, and vehicle safety support. This innovative technology not only delivers driver assistance, enabling vehicle security and regulatory compliance, but also contextual video data that can help significantly reduce insurance and liability costs. The solution enables fleet managers to

Create and maintain driver scorecards,

Detect and review events, when and where they happened,

Share comprehensive trip reports backed by video analytics,

Gain photographic evidence for accident litigations.

The introduction of Fleet Complete Vision is consistent with Fleet Complete's end-user product map. It hones in on enhancing fleet safety and profitability through improving driver risk management and decision-making while on the road. With the outward-facing camera, video event recording, and ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance System) voice coaching, Fleet Complete Vision helps drivers protect the company's reputation, improve their safety scores, and provide visual evidence in accident situations.

"We are very excited to launch Fleet Complete Vision. It is a great complement to our connected vehicle solutions portfolio, helping establish optimal fleet safety," comments Tony Lourakis, Founder and CEO of Fleet Complete. "It provides drivers, fleet managers and business owners both protection and prevention capabilities by combining video coaching with real-time event recording and analytics. Having video backup can either help protect the employees or provide opportunity to develop driver-specific training that will help ensure a safer working environment. This is the future of business fleet operations in the years to come."

In addition, Fleet Complete Vision is highly cost-effective and provides Fleet Complete customers the option to use their own smartphone devices or a dedicated windshield mounted camera. While premium options are also available, the goal of the new solution is not only to help safer fleet mobility but also to make it more accessible to businesses of all sizes. Easily downloaded mobile application will jumpstart the program, synchronizing video data with Fleet Complete analytics and driver behaviour reports. This type of video safety can mitigate accidents in fleet operations; help reduce cargo theft, and lower insurance and liability costs.

About Fleet Complete/b>

Fleet Completeis a leading global IoT provider of mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing over 400,000 subscribers and over 30,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com .

